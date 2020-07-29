Iraqi official urges removal of ISIL in Iraq-Syria border

Reports suggest that Yahya Rassoul referred the actions of Iraqi forces in the border areas, adding that currently, large-scale operations are underway in the borders to clear these areas of the remnants of the ISIL terrorist groups."

According to Yahya Rassoul, Currently, the Iraqi armed forces as well as the Popular Mobilization Forces are also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces are present in the borders to clear the area from terrorists, especially in the border between Iraq and Syria.

On this basis, Yahya Rassoul stressed the importance and necessity of protecting this border, reporting that more troops and military equipment have been sent to these areas.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

