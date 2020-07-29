  1. Politics
Jul 29, 2020, 1:45 PM

UK better to stop illegal weaponry sale to S. Arabia

UK better to stop illegal weaponry sale to S. Arabia

TEHRAN, Jul.29 (MNA) – Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman suggested that it is better for the UK to stop illegal sales of weaponry to Saudi Arabia instead of proposing more sanctions on Iranian entities.

Abolfazl Amouei's remarks came in a tweet on Wednesday and in reaction to one of the British officials' suggestions for imposition of sanctions on Iranian entities.

"If @TomTugendhat & UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee. move to sanction Iranian entities, they should expect a decisive reaction from the Iranian Parliament," he tweeted.

"They'd better instead prevent illegal arms sale to Saudi child-killers in #Yemen," he added.

On July 28, the explosion of a cluster bomb dropped by the Saudi-led coalition has killed four Yemeni children and injured two others.

The Saudi coalition continues its aggression against Yemen and the bombing of various parts of it, have left many casualties among the country's civilians.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

HJ/4986088

News Code 161607

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News