UK better to stop illegal weaponry sale to S. Arabia

Abolfazl Amouei's remarks came in a tweet on Wednesday and in reaction to one of the British officials' suggestions for imposition of sanctions on Iranian entities.

"If @TomTugendhat & UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee. move to sanction Iranian entities, they should expect a decisive reaction from the Iranian Parliament," he tweeted.

"They'd better instead prevent illegal arms sale to Saudi child-killers in #Yemen," he added.

On July 28, the explosion of a cluster bomb dropped by the Saudi-led coalition has killed four Yemeni children and injured two others.

The Saudi coalition continues its aggression against Yemen and the bombing of various parts of it, have left many casualties among the country's civilians.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

