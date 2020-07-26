Tehran-Tashkent economic relations increasing: VP Nahavandian

"Tehran and Tashkent enjoy a great historical asset and cultural and religious commonalities which can help strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields, especially in the field of economy," said Nahavandian during a videoconference with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardar Omar Zaqov late on Saturday.

Referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the decline in economic exchanges between the two countries in recent months, he said, "There are various ways to overcome the existing obstacles and compensate the shortcomings."

"Tehran is ready to share its experiences with Tashkent in all fields," he added referring to Iranian experts' capabilities and experiences in the technical and engineering fields.

Stating that Iran is among the main partners of Uzbekistan, Omar Zaqov, for his part said, "We are determined to further develop the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly in the fields of economy and trade, as well as to promote the cooperation in the transportation sector."

"We believe that geographical proximity and spiritual commonalities are a good opportunity that can be used to increase the level of economic relations between the two countries many times over," he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the activity of Iranian companies in Uzbekistan, Omar Zaqov said, "Tashkent welcomes the presence of Iranian investors and technical-engineering companies in the economic and development projects and supports their activities, and it is interested in expansion of scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries."

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to begin expert talks on renewing the preferential trade agreement this week and to hold a joint bilateral commission in Tehran in the second half of 2020.

