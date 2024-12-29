Jolani's latest stance about Iran, elections, Russia

In an interview with the Saudi Al-Arabiya channel, Abu Mohammed al-Golani claimed that "the liberation of Syria ensures the security of the whole region and [the Persian] Gulf for the coming 50 years."

He noted the difficulty of holding elections in Syria, which can take up to four years, as well as drafting a constitution for the country which can take up to three years.

On Russia, Jolani said he did not want Russia to leave in a manner unbefitting its relationship with Syria.

The de facto ruler of Syria also said HTS would be dissolved in a national dialogue conference.

Jolani also said he hopes the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will lift sanctions imposed on Syria.

He hoped Iran would reconsider its alleged interventions in the region. He further claimed that he was seeking a balanced relationship with all parties and that Tehran must align with the Syrian people.

He praised the role of Saudi Arabia in the country’s transition period. “I am proud of everything Saudi Arabia has done for Syria,” Jolani said.

