Hassan Nasrallah condoles demise of Abdullah Shallah

In a phone talk with Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Nasrallah expressed his commiserations. Hezbollah had already issued a statement on the demise of this prominent Resistance figure.

Shallah was laid to rest Sunday in the Syrian capital Damascus, a day after he passed away following a long illness.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Shallah, 62, who had been in a coma for more than three years after heart surgery.

Shallah was buried following the afternoon prayers in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in Damascus. His funeral was attended by Syria-based Palestinian officials.

“We pledge to continue the route of resistance until we liberate Palestine with the allies in Syria, Iran and Hezbollah,” Islamic Jihad Leader Ziad al-Nakhalah told Al-Mayadeen TV during the funeral.

Hezbollah issued a statement mourning the resistance leader, stressing that the resistance group will continue to side with the Islamic Jihad and Palestine.

“With his departure, we lost a great resistance figure in the modern era with what he had of illuminated thought, an open mind, sincere passion, solid will, unwavering determination, great confidence in Allah Almighty’s promise of victory and great devotion to the central cause [Palestine],” Hezbollah said in a statement.

The statement underscored the deep grief the resistance suffered by Shallah’s death, assuring that his path will forever be preserved.

