Iran's gas refinery capacity surpasses 1bn mcm/d

According to Masoud Zardouyan, Iranian gas refineries are ready to sustainably meet the domestic network's demand.

In mid-June, the spokesperson of the NIGC Mohammadi Asgari, announced the average gas production at Iran’s refineries at 674 million cubic meters per day, showing an increase of 24 mcm/d more than the same time last year.

He said the average natural gas production was 650 mcm/d.

The official further said that the country’s gas consumption was currently at 540 mcm/d.

The steady increase in Iran’s gas production has provided the domestic petrochemical players with the opportunity to diversify their feedstocks in a bid to tackle the shortages created in the past years.

The insufficient production of vital gas feedstocks has been one of the biggest challenges facing the development of the country’s petrochemical industry throughout the past two decades.

The challenge has mostly been felt by the gas-burning ethane producers struggling with feedstock shortage.

