 Iran-Venezuela trade coop. going ahead despite US sanctions

In a tweet on Saturday, the Iranian Embassy to Venezuela wrote that trade and business agreements with this Latin American country is being finalized by sending some fruits from Venezuela to the Islamic Republic of Iran and termed this bilateral agreement as a win-win agreement for both countries.

The trade and economic ties between Iran and Venezuela have been accelerated over the past months.

The two countries of Iran and Venezuela concluded agreements in the fields of energy, sciences, economy and industry in early Jan. 2020.

In May, five Iranian tankers berthed at Venezuelan ports, supplying 1.5 million barrels of fuel to the country as well as refinery equipment aimed at kick-starting the refining operations that have been hit hard by the United States’ unilateral and illegal sanctions.

On July 31, the Etka company, affiliated to Iran’s Ministry of Defense, opened a supermarket in Caracas, offering Iranian products.

The supermarket، called Megasis، has been established with the purpose of boosting the production and export of Iranian commodities.

The launch of the Iranian store in Venezuela can be translated as a failure of the US policy of economic sanctions imposed against the two countries.

