Iran ready to provide Venezuela with goods if requested

He made the remarks on Fri. in an interview and said, “if the government and people of Venezuela need foods and basic goods in future, Iran will send them if required according to its potential, so that US threats have not any impact on our trade ties with this Bolivarian country.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined and serious to continue its trade with Venezuela, he emphasized.

In response to a question on whether a credit line has been launched between Iran and Venezuela to meet its oil and food demands or sending oil and food tankers to Venezuela has been made for once in order to help it resist against US sanctions, Rabiei added, “trade relations between Iran and Venezuela is based on international law, the needs of the two countries and taking all bilateral terms and conditions into consideration and this amicable ties will continue in future.”

He pointed to the tough US sanctions imposed against Venezuela and added, “US threats will have no impact in our determination to do free trade and business with Venezuela.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabiei pointed to the relations between Russia, China and Iran in the international arena and said, “we are in one of the best periods of our historical ties with Russian Federation so that our relations with Russia in the areas of strategic and economic cooperation is rapidly progressing.”

Turning to the US economic terrorism imposed against Syria dubbed Caesar Act, the two great nations of Iran and Russia managed to foil the hazardous project of the United States and its allies in Syria, the government spokesman added.

