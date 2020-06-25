  1. Politics
Tehran, Caracas not to back down from countering US sanctions: spox

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – In the wake of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Wednesday announcement of the sanctioning five Iranian captains who delivered gasoline and its components to Venezuela, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a tweet underlined that Iran and Venezuela will remain steadfast against the unlawful US sanctions.

“US desperate moves against Iranian individuals - like the one announced by @SecPompeo, aka the #SecretaryofHate – just signal the miserable failure of the so-called “max pressure,” Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Despite US pressure, #Iran & #Venezuela remain steadfast in countering unlawful American sanctions,” he added.

Earlier, Pompeo said: “The US is sanctioning five Iranian captains who delivered gasoline and its components to Venezuela.”

Meanwhile, US Department of the Treasury announced: “These captains, who led five Iranian flagged tankers — CLAVEL, PETUNIA, FORTUNE, FOREST, and FAXON — delivered gasoline and gasoline components to Venezuela, and are now added to OFAC’s Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons List (SDN List).”

Recently, Iranian oil tankers docked at Venezuela's port after passing the Caribbean Sea to help the friendly nation of Venezuela deal with a shortage of fuel was caused after the US sanctions against the country.

The arrival of Iranian oil tankers in Venezuela challenged the arrogant system of the US and proved once again that the Iranian government bravely defends its principles and supports its brotherly nation of Venezuela, the president of Constituent Assembly noted.

