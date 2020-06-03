Iran energy minister in Iraq to discuss bilateral cooperation

For this reason, the Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian arrived in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, on Wed. and met with his Iraqi counterpart and some other officials of this neighboring country.

During his daylong visit to neighboring Iraq, Ardakanian met and held talks with the newly-appointed Iraqi energy minister with the aim of broadening bilateral cooperation in the field of electricity.

Developing bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in the field of electricity, synchronizing power grid between the two countries, cooperating in the field of training, and developing power networks are of the main topics of discussion between Ardakanian and Iraqi officials.

Iranian Minister of Energy Ardakanian also is scheduled to meet with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of developing cooperation in the relevant field.

