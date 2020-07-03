Iran enduring 40yrs of sanctions on human principles: envoy

In a tweet on Fri., Iranian envoy said that for more than forty years, Islamic Republic of Iran has endured unlawful acts and unilateral sanctions that violate all human rights and fundamental international law. These sanctions imposed against Iran have targeted the right to live and health of ordinary citizens.

Ghasemi continued with raising a question that isn’t it time for the international community, including UN secretary general, High Commissioner for Human Rights (HCHR) and special rapporteurs, to take serious and appropriate action towards a government that commits a gross violation of human rights and supports warmongering and child-killing regimes according to their inherent duties?

MA/IRN83842932