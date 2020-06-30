US punishes law-abiding states for not violating UNSCR: Zarif

In a Monday tweet, Zarif wrote, "The US isn't merely violating JCPOA and bullying others to do so, too. It also has dishonor of being first in UN history to punish law-abiding countries for NOT violating a Security Council res."

"I will present Iran's case to the Council @ abt noon ET, Tues," he added.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Zarif is to deliver speech to UN Security Council video conference examining implementation of UN Resolution 2231 slated for Tuesday.

