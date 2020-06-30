  1. Politics
Jun 30, 2020

US punishes law-abiding states for not violating UNSCR: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Referring to the US' violation of Iran nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that US punishes law-abiding states for not violating UNSC resolutions.

In a Monday tweet, Zarif wrote, "The US isn't merely violating JCPOA and bullying others to do so, too. It also has dishonor of being first in UN history to punish law-abiding countries for NOT violating a Security Council res."

"I will present Iran's case to the Council @ abt noon ET, Tues," he added.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Zarif is to deliver speech to UN Security Council video conference examining implementation of UN Resolution 2231 slated for Tuesday.

