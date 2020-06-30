  1. Economy
Jun 30, 2020, 8:10 PM

Iran named world's top 4th largest sturgeon producer: official

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Deputy Head of Iran Fisheries Organization for Aquaculture Development Affairs said that Islamic Republic of Iran was introduced as top 4th largest country in the field of producing sturgeon fish in the world.

Hossein Abdolahi made the remarks on Mon. in the inaugural ceremony of third phase of a sturgeon farm in Qom province.

Turning to the production status of Iranian fishery in the world, he added, “given the development of sturgeon fish farming in recent years, Islamic Republic of Iran is among the top four main sturgeon producers in the world.”

Considering the climatic diversity, Iran is presently home to more than 130 farms tasked with producing sturgeon fish in 21 provinces of the country, he added.

The 3rd phase of sturgeon fish farm in Qom province was inaugurated on June 29 in the presence of Deputy Head of Iran Fisheries Organization for Aquaculture Development Affairs Dr. Abdolahi, Head of Qom Agriculture Department General Dr. Pour-Meydani and other managers and directors of the provincial Fishery Department General.

