  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2020, 10:16 PM

Israeli annexation plan illegal: UN rights chief

Israeli annexation plan illegal: UN rights chief

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Israel on Monday to halt its “illegal” plans to annex part of occupied Palestinian territory in the West Bank and warned it could lead to deadly clashes.

Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to extend Israeli sovereignty over illegal Jewish settlements in the territory has drawn condemnation from the Palestinians, US Arab allies, and other foreign governments. His cabinet is due to begin formal annexation deliberations on Wednesday, July 1.

“Annexation is illegal. Period,” Bachelet said in a statement, adding, “I am deeply concerned that even the most minimalist form of annexation would lead to increased violence and loss of life, as walls are erected, security forces deployed and the two populations brought into closer proximity.”

Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

MNA/PR

News Code 160345

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News