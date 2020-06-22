Israeli annexation plan illegal: UN rights chief

Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to extend Israeli sovereignty over illegal Jewish settlements in the territory has drawn condemnation from the Palestinians, US Arab allies, and other foreign governments. His cabinet is due to begin formal annexation deliberations on Wednesday, July 1.

“Annexation is illegal. Period,” Bachelet said in a statement, adding, “I am deeply concerned that even the most minimalist form of annexation would lead to increased violence and loss of life, as walls are erected, security forces deployed and the two populations brought into closer proximity.”

Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

MNA/PR