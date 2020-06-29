Supporting private sector, govt.’s top priority: Veep

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with the members of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture [ICCIMA].

In this meeting, Jahangiri emphasized that providing required foreign currency is one of the most important approaches which has been put atop agenda of the government, adding, “the government is trying to supply the country’s currency and we expect private sector and exporters to take effective steps in repatriating export currency to the country’s economy seriously.”

It is believed that competent and able private sector can benefit for national interests and development of the country, Jahangiri stressed.

He put special emphasis on the key and important role of Chamber of Commerce as a linking bridge between private sector and government.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri pointed to the planning orchestrated by Americans for collapsing Iranian economy and added, “with the imposition of tough and cruel sanctions, US intended to propel economy of the country toward complete collapse but relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, all their malicious plots and conspiracies were foiled as a result of resistance of noble nation of Islamic Iran and unflinching efforts of government officials and private sector.”

