Fourth conference on innovation and ijtihad from the perspective of Ayatollah Khamenei

This conference, entitled “Education and Training”, will be held due to the importance of this issue in Imam Khomeini's thought and the concerns of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and its impact on Islamic identity.

The event will be held via videoconference and the participants can share their content online.

The conference will be held at 3 pm, during which Dr. Ayad Arnaouti from Iraq will talk about the characteristics of the Islamic educational system and Dr. Ahmad Majed from Lebanon will discuss the historical process of education in the Islamic and the Arab world, and Dr. Ali Abu al-Khair from Egypt will give a speech on the educational program from the perspective of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

It is worth mentioning that this conference is organized by the Lebanese Institute of Education in cooperation with some other institutions, including the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

