Hashd al-Sha’abi said in a statement that a group of Diyala command forces launched a search operation around Khanaqin in Diyala province on Saturday, Almaalomah reported.

The statement noted the operation aimed at pursuing ISIL elements in the area.

Iraqi PMU had reportedly launched two pre-emptive operations to pursue ISIL elements in the southern and northeastern of Diyala on Friday and destroyed the hideouts of the terrorist.

FA/ FNA 13990407000569