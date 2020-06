According to the Hashd al-Sha’abi statement published by Allmaloome News, a joint force of the 41st Brigade and forces of Sammara command operation embarked on inspecting gardens, farms, and houses in TalatBar area of the Yasreb. The operation aimed at clearing the areas of possible terrorists and maintaining security.

Several weeks before, the Hashed al-Sha’abi was commanded over neutralizing the ISIL infiltration operation to this city in the Tell Touqan region.

