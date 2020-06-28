Footage of PMU headquarter attacked by US, Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service

Some initial images have been released from the headquarters of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, which was attacked by American terrorists and the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service.

According to the report, eyewitness accounts indicate that the place was the headquarter of logistical support for combating the coronavirus.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

It was one of the headquarters of Hashd al-Sha’abi, which has started its work since 5 years ago and some public services, including logistical support and anti-coronavirus measures have been done in this place, the report added.

The images show that the severe damage has been occured to the headquarter by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service.

On Friday morning, news hit the headlines of various media outlets in the region and world, in which, Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq, as a subdivision of Popular Mobilization Unit [PMU], was targeted. It is said that the attack has been carried out by the US forces and in cooperation with Iraq Counter-Terrorism Forces.

Following the attack, a number of members of Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah were arrested.

ZZ/4960063