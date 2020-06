Iraqi Army continues anti-ISIL operations in different parts of the country, Baghdadtoday reported.

Iraqi forces have launched a surprise attack against ISIL terrorists in the city of Makhmur in Nineveh province, the report added.

ISIL terrorist forces were ambushed by Iraqi forces in this operation.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces General Command said 12 ISIL fighters were killed in the attack.

FA/4957738