Iraqi Army launches anti-ISIL operation in Kirkuk

The Iraqi army has launched a new anti-ISIL operation in the country, Baghdad Today reported.

The operation was carried out in Hawija city in southern Kirkuk Governorate, northern Iraq.

The detainee admitted that he had tortured civilians to force them into joining ISIL terrorist organization.

Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

