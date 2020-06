In a match held on Friday in Poursharifi Hall of Tabriz, Mes Sungun defeated its guest 6-5 in penalty shootouts after a 3-3 draw in the normal time.

the winner of the 2018 AFC Futsal Club Championship had won the first leg of the final last week 4-3 in Isfahan.

This is the third consecutive title of the team in the Iranian futsal league.

Accordingly, Mes Sungun will represent Iran in the 2020 edition of the event.

MAH/ 4958902