Located in southern Tehran, construction of the hall was completed in 2 months.

It is the first open-air hall specifically dedicated to concert and theater, which can accommodate over 2000 people and 600 vehicles in each event.

According to the public relations of Homa Hall, the hall has been designed by Mungu Theater Group directed by theater director Homayoun Ghanizadeh.

The hall has been named after the stage, cinema and TV actress who passed away in 2015.

