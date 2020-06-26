Iraqi security says last night's arrest based on judiciary order

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command has released new details regarding the arrest of a number of Iraqi Hezbollah fighters on Friday, Sky News reported.

Iraqi officials maintained that a number of Kataib Hezbollah fighters were arrested in southern Baghdad based on the order of the Iraqi judiciary.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command also noted that the arrest did not tarnish the image of Hashd al-Sha’abi and it was carried out in order to arrest armed individuals who claimed to be members of Hashd al-Sha’abi.

Authorities also said that none of the detainees have been released so far and further decisions are made by the Iraqi Judiciary system.

Iraqi security forces raided headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah in southern Baghdad on Thursday night and arrested 13 fighters of the group.

FA/ 4958756