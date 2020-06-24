Rouhani urges US to 'return from wrong path' instead of making claims about talks

Speaking in a Wednesday session of the cabinet in Tehran, Rouhani reacted to recent claims by US officials who had said that they are ready for talks with Iran. “Instead of making baseless statements for negotiation, the Americans had better return from the wrong path they have taken,” he said, according to his official website.

Rouhani said that Iran is ready for talks as soon as America returns to its implementing its commitments to the JCPOA.

“They are the ones who left the negotiating table.”

European countries express apologies over the current situation but they did not fulfill their obligations, Rouhani added.

IAEA must maintain its independence

The President stressed the importance of maintaining the reputation and status of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the sake of the international community and stressed, "The basis of Iran's work is cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, but the Agency must maintain its independence and do not deviate from its legal path under the United States and the Zionist Regime’s pressures."

"Iran is still ready to accept the legal monitoring of the IAEA and to cooperate with it within the framework of the law," he said.

