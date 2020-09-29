Rouhani hails Denmark' stance over JCPOA at UNSC

In a meeting on Tuesday, Jesper Vahr, the new Danish Ambassador in Iran presented a credential to the Iranian President Hasan Rouhani.

Referring to the historical relations between Iran and Denmark, the Iranian President expressed Iran’s readiness to expand trade, economic and technological relations with Denmark.

He went on to say, “The opening of a joint medical and pharmaceutical center between Iran and Denmark is of high importance amid the Coronavirus pandemic, where all countries need closer cooperation in the field of health and treatment.”

Referring to the US cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation, Rouhani said, “Today, US sabotages in providing medicine and items needed by Iran to deal more effectively with Coronavirus, selling weapons to some countries in West Asia to kill Yemenis, or US police crimes against black people are clear examples human right violation.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani called Denmark's stance at UN Security Council in favor of JCPOA constructive and expressed hope that the cooperation between Iran and Denmark expands in all fields.

Danish envoy, for his part, stated, “Since 1933, Tehran and Copenhagen have enjoyed constructive interactions with each other.”

Denmark, as one of the major shareholders of INSTEX, has always supported the JCPOA agreement, he added.

Stating that his country has always sought to expand economic, scientific, and trade relations with Iran, he described the opening of the joint health center with Iran as a sign of Denmark’s commitment to expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

RHM/5036142