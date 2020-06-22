  1. Politics
Gen. Hatami to brief lawmakers on defense developments

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami will go to the Parliament to brief the lawmakers on the defense sectors latest developments.

According to the Parliament’s Presiding Board, Brigadier General Hatami will attend a closed session on Tuesday to elaborate on the latest developments in the defense sector.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli will also attend the session to answer the lawmakers’ questions on questions revolving the domestic issues.

Earlier this month, the Parliament held separate closed sessions in attendance of Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and Oil Minister Zanganeh.

