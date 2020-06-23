Bushehr nuclear power plant back on stream after fuel change

Director of Bushehr nuclear plant Reza Banazadeh said this is the first time that the plant has gone under maintenance overhaul without foreign experts' presence. Iranian experts have now proved their capabilities in the maintenance sector, he added.

In mid-April, Bushehr nuclear plant successfully passed the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO).

After producing 7,200,000,000 KW nuclear power in the past year, the plant stopped working in mid-April aiming to change reactor fuel.

During this process, one-third of the nuclear fuel will be substituted by new fuel, Banazadeh said before.

The Bushehr facility sits 17 kilometers southeast of the city of Bushehr along the Persian Gulf coast in southwestern Iran.

The power plant started operating in 2011 and reached its full capacity the following year.

In 2014, Russia signed a cooperation contract with Iran to help build the second and third Bushehr reactors, which are scheduled for launch in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

Iran has repeatedly enunciated its nuclear program as exclusively civilian, subject to the most intensive UN supervisions ever.

HJ/4955881