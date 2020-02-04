  1. Politics
Major Danish pharmaceutical company to commence production in Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Denmark's Ambassador to Tehran Danny Annan announced on Tuesday that his country's biggest pharmaceutical company will start production in Iran within two months.

"Part of the bilateral trade between Iran and Denmark has been affected by the US sanctions, but this will not stop bilateral trade and cooperation between the two sides," Ambassador Annan said in Shiraz, Fars province, in a meeting with province's governor Enayatollah Rahimi.

"Although some Danish companies decided to leave Iran due to the US sanctions, some of them such as the largest Danish pharmaceutical company, decided to stay here," he said.

"The Danish company will manufacture injectable insulin in Iran and in the first phase, will distribute its products across the country," he informed, "It will later export the products to neighboring countries of Iran and to the region."

He announced his country's decision for continuation of mutual ties with Iran, as well.

