No need to overdramatize dispute on IAEA's access to Iranian sites

“Deeply disappointed and concerned that #Tehran and the Secretariat are yet to resolve the issue of access to two locations in Iran that are of interest to the Agency,” Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov was quoted as saying by Russian Mission in Vienna on Thursday.

“However, there are no reasons whatsoever to overdramatize the situation,” he added.

In a separate message, Ulyanov stressed, “Let’s keep in mind that some problems with the access of IAEA to some locations in #Iran have nothing to do with proliferation concerns,” he said in a separate message.

“We are dealing with minor procedural problems which relate to the beginning of this century with no projection to the current situation,” he noted.

US Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors Jackie Wolcott repeated the claims of Iran’s secret nuclear activities and called for approving an anti-Iran resolution in the IAEA BoG meeting.

Following the US' lead, France, Britain and Germany, all parties to Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have submitted the draft to the IAEA Board of Governors calling on Iran to allow access to the sites.

Subsequently, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned on the IAEA against adopting a draft resolution pushing for intrusive inspections of two nuclear sites in the country.

He said that adopting such a resolution will ruin chances for a “possible agreeable solution.”

