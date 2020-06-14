Amir Abdollahian says UN Secretariat’s report 'politicized'

"The UN Sec report claiming missiles hit Saudi Aramco w/Iranian origin is a politicized move & baseless allegation. Roots of regional insecurity must be sought in Tel Aviv, Riyadh behavior," wrote Amir-Abdollahian in a Sunday tweet.

"#Iran has the most constructive role in establishing regional & global sustainable security," he added.

In a statement late on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations of the UN Secretariat, saying it has been under clear political pressure from the US and Saudi regimes.

On Friday, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nation has also rejected the UN secretary-general's report, saying that he UN Secretariat lacks the capacity, expertise, and knowledge to conduct such a sophisticated and sensitive investigation.

The mission said that unfortunately, there are a number of serious flaws, inaccuracies and discrepancies in the Report of the UN Secretary-General on the implementation of the Security Council resolution 2231, related to the so-called Iranian connection to the export of weapons or their components that are used in attacks on Saudi Arabia.

