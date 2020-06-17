  1. Politics
Jun 17, 2020

Intl. mechanisms influenced by S. Arabian money, US bullying: Mousavi

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry, in a tweet on Wednesday, criticized the UN secretariat's decision of removing Saudi Arabia from List of Shame, adding that Saudi Arabia and the US are mocking international mechanisms by spending money and bullying others to achieve their desired interests.

"Just days after leveling baseless accusations against #Iran, UN secretariat gives a free pass to Saudi-led coalition in #Yemen, despite admitting 100s of Yemeni children were killed by the coalition. Saudi Arabia (w/ $$) & US (w/ bulling) r mocking int'l mechanisms. #ListOfShame," he tweeted.

In a statement, on Tuesday, Mousavi slammed the United Nations' dual approach vis-a-vis human rights after the UN chief removed the Saudi-led military coalition that has waged a deadly war on Yemen from the blacklist of violators of child rights.

“The UN secretary-general has omitted the name of Saudi-led coalition from the list of child-murderers while, as acknowledged by international organizations, a large number of Yemeni children and teenagers have died in catastrophes such as bomb attacks on buses carrying students and aerial bombing of residential houses, schools, and hospitals, whose tragic news and images are undeniable.”  

