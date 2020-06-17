Intl. mechanisms influenced by S. Arabian money, US bullying: Mousavi

"Just days after leveling baseless accusations against #Iran, UN secretariat gives a free pass to Saudi-led coalition in #Yemen, despite admitting 100s of Yemeni children were killed by the coalition. Saudi Arabia (w/ $$) & US (w/ bulling) r mocking int'l mechanisms. #ListOfShame," he tweeted.

In a statement, on Tuesday, Mousavi slammed the United Nations' dual approach vis-a-vis human rights after the UN chief removed the Saudi-led military coalition that has waged a deadly war on Yemen from the blacklist of violators of child rights.

“The UN secretary-general has omitted the name of Saudi-led coalition from the list of child-murderers while, as acknowledged by international organizations, a large number of Yemeni children and teenagers have died in catastrophes such as bomb attacks on buses carrying students and aerial bombing of residential houses, schools, and hospitals, whose tragic news and images are undeniable.”

