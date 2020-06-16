S Korea should not sacrifice Iranian's trust for sake of US: Vaezi

In a Tuesday tweet, Vaezi wrote, "The South Korean government should not sacrifice the Iranian nation's trust in its products and technology in recent decades and its long-term interests in the Iranian market for the sake of US regime."

"It's necessary that the South Korean government facilitates and expedites Iran's access to its blocked funds in the country," he added.

Earlier this week, the top Iranian baker had called on South Korean banks to release Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure, warning that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to take legal action under international law.

“It is appalling to see that South Korean banks have conveniently neglected their obligations, common international financial agreements, and decided to play politics and follow illegal and unilateral US sanctions,” Hemmati told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Iran could launch legal action to gain access to the funds, he said, without naming the lenders in question.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says South Korea is about $7 billion in arrears for oil exported before the Trump administration last year reimposed penalties on Iran’s crude sales.

