Poland hopes relations with Iran return to normal after pandemic

The Speaker of the Polish Parliament Elżbieta Witek congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the Iranian parliamentary speaker and expressed unity in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is very important that we work with the spirit of international unity in such a difficult situation amid the global pandemic, with this in mind, I would like to express our full solidarity with the people of Iran who are deeply involved in this conflict,” she noted.

She further expressed hope that the relations between the two parliaments return to normal conditions after the pandemic is over.

