Maritime guards seize 888 kg of illicit drugs in S Iran

Commander of Maritime Guards of Hormozgan Hossein Dehaki made the announcement on Sunday, saying that following intelligence operations, maritime guards seized a consignment of illegal drugs in Bandar Lengeh.

The consignment consisted of 840 kg of opium and 48 kg of heroin, he added.

A vessel along with a number ammunition have been seized, he said.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades while the country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

