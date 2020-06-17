Iran, Azerbaijan hold phone talk on development of economic relations

Expressing gratitude for Mustafyev's efforts for deepening ties with Iran, Dejpasand invited the Azerbaijani official to pay a visit to Iran.

The Iranian minister also hoped that through preserving anti-coronavirus health protocols the two sides can hold the 14th Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission in the near future.

Dejpasand also called on Azerbaijan to facilitate commutes of Iranian trucks at the joint border.

Mustafyev, for his turn, vowed that Azerbaijan will do its best to improve mutual economic ties with Iran in various aspects.

Azerbaijan has also stressed the need for promoting friendly relations with Iran.

On June 12, Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as Iran's parliament speaker, hoping that friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran would be further strengthened in the future.

"We attach great importance to deepening our political, economic, and cultural relations with the friendly country of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Undoubtedly, closer cooperation between the parliaments will further strengthen the ties between the two friendly nations of Iran and Azerbaijan,” she said.

She added, "I strongly believe that during your tenure, relations between the legislatures of the two countries will develop in all directions and our bilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation will expand."

