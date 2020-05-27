Saudi-led coalition commits 60 violations of truce in 24 hours

The source pointed out that among the violations there was a warplane flying over Hays district, in addition to another spy drone flying over Al-Faza area. There were various 12 attacks with artillery and missiles, 67 attacks with artillery shells and 45 with bullets, al-Masirah reported.

On Monday, the violations of the aggression were more than 62 violations in Hodeidah within 24 hours, according to the source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room.

During the course of last week, the Saudi-led aggression launched 221 raids on the governorates of Saadah, Sana'a, Hajjah, Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Baidah, Al-Dhale'a, and the Border Fronts.

MNA/PR