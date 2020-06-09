Cuban parl. speaker slams illegal US sanctions against Iran

In a message on Tuesday, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the Iranian Parliamentary Speaker and called for further cooperation between the two parliaments.

The message reads as follows:

I am honored to congratulate you and extend best wishes on the behalf of the representatives of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba on your election as the new Iranian Parliamentary Speaker.

I would like to take this opportunity to voice readiness for further cooperation between the two governments and nations.

I also express my solidarity with the Iranian nation and government in the fight against COVID-19.

I reiterate my strong opposition to US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Today, given the current situation regarding the spread of coronavirus, unilateral sanctions are more criminal than ever.

FA/4945430