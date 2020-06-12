  1. Politics
Pres. Rouhani felicitates Philippines on national day

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated the Philippines government and nation on the country’s national day.

In a message to his Philippines counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, on Friday, Rouhani wrote, "I sincerely congratulate you and your country's people on the National Day of the Philippines."

He expressed hope that “given the historical background of Iran-Philippine relations and in the light of their potentials, the two countries will witness more and more development of bilateral, regional and international relations."

At the end of his letter, Rouhani wished the Philippines nation health, success and prosperity.

