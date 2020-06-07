Huge protests against racism sweep US

Thousands of supporters of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, denouncing the alleged systemic racism in the US law enforcement, filled the streets of the big US cities of New York, Seattle, Washington, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, and other smaller towns of Vidor in Texas, Havre in Montana, and Marion in Ohio on Saturday.

Demonstrators gathered to protest the death of George Floyd at the Lincoln Memorial

Tens of thousands of people marched in Washington DC, in the city's largest protest so far. In Washington, protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter" took to the streets and gathered at several different points, including Capitol Hill and the Lincoln Memorial, before setting out on marches that converged near the vastly expanded security perimeter around the White House.

According to media reports, it was the largest protest rally in Washington since Floyd’s death.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

In Philadelphia, demonstrators gathered on the steps of Philadelphia Art Museum steps chanting, "No justice, no peace." Others marched along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, through John F. Kennedy Plaza, and around Philadelphia City Hall.

Most of the protesters wore face masks, scrubs, and lab coats and carried placards that read "Black Health Matters" and "Racism Is a Public Health Emergency" as they marched to protest rampant racial injustice and a lack of police accountability in the US.

Demonstrators spanned the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Saturday

In California, the country's most populous state, demonstrations occurred in many cities including Los Angeles and San Francisco, where protesters briefly blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge as motorists honked in solidarity.

In San Francisco, protesters forced a brief shutdown of the iconic Golden Gate bridge as thousands climbed its railings as two trucks stopped the traffic in both directions.

Protesters in London marched towards the US embassy in Vauxhall

Large anti-racism protests also took place in a number of other European and Asian countries.

In the UK, people have gathered in Parliament Square in central London to protest against racism. In London, protesters knelt for a minute's silence before chanting "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter".

Demonstrators attend a Black Lives Matter protest to express solidarity with US protesters in Melbourne

In Australia, there were major protests in the cities of Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane that focused on the treatment of indigenous Australians. Tens of thousands of people defied government calls to stay at home Saturday by spilling onto the streets for Black Lives Matter protests.

There were also demonstrations in France, Germany, and Spain.

Demonstrators clench fists in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest towards the killing of Floyd

Demonstrators collect on the Champs de Mars because the Eiffel Tower is seen within the background throughout an indication in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest towards the killing of George Floyd.

Hundreds of individuals show in Cologne, Germany, Saturday to protest towards racism and the current killing of George Floyd by cops in Minneapolis, US.

Reported by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan