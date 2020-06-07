Zarif, Iraqi counterpart hold phone conversation on coop. expansion

Zarif expressed congratulations over the appointment of Hussein as Iraq's FM.

On June 6, Iraqi Parliamentary Members gave votes of confidence to the remaining candidates proposed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

The Iraqi parliament's information department said in a statement that with the votes of the Iraqi Parliament Members, Fuad Mohammed Hussein was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi further appreciated the Iraqi Parliament for their votes and noted that forming the cabinet can be a step forward to fulfill his promises.

