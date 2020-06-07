  1. Politics
Zarif, Iraqi counterpart hold phone conversation on coop. expansion

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and his newly-appointed Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein exchanged views on the expansion of mutual ties between Tehran and Baghdad.

Zarif expressed congratulations over the appointment of Hussein as Iraq's FM.

On June 6, Iraqi Parliamentary Members gave votes of confidence to the remaining candidates proposed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

The Iraqi parliament's information department said in a statement that with the votes of the Iraqi Parliament Members, Fuad Mohammed Hussein was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi further appreciated the Iraqi Parliament for their votes and noted that forming the cabinet can be a step forward to fulfill his promises.

