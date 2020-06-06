Al-Kazemi’s cabinet completed after parliament’s vote of confidence

The Iraqi parliament's information department said in a statement that with the votes of the Iraqi Parliament Members, Ehsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail became the Minister of petroleum and Fawad Mohammad Hussein Beki was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

The statement added, “Parliament Members also voted for Ifan Faeq as Minister of Immigration and Mohammad Karim Jassim as Minister of Agriculture.”

The statement also said that Alaa Ahmad Hassan Obaid, as Minister of Commerce, Salar Abdul Sattar Mohammad Hussein, as Minister of Justice, and Hassan Nazem Abdolhamadi, as Minister of Culture and Tourism, received votes of confidence from members of parliament.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi further appreciated the Iraqi Parliament for their votes and noted that forming the cabinet can be a step forward to fulfill his promises.

