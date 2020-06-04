Global COVID-19 deaths cross 388,000

According to the latest figures, 6,603,599 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 388,514 and recoveries amounting to 3,191,926.

United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy, India, Germany, Peru, and Turkey are respectively the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The number of US coronavirus deaths has passed 109,000 with the country’s total infections standing at 1,902,779.

Brazil is the next severely-hit country with 587,017 positive cases and a death toll of 32,602.

Russia reported on Thursday a total of 441,108 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, while the country’s total deaths reached 5,384.

Spain with 287,406 cases and 27,128 stands next in the row.

The UK with 279,856 cases and Italy with 233,836 infections are the next in terms of most-hit countries.

They were followed by India (217,967), Germany (184,470), Peru (178,914), and Turkey (166,422).

Iran also announced on Thursday a total of 164,270 cases of COVID-19, putting the death toll at 8,071 and the number of recoveries at 127,485.

