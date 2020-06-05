Iranian ship sinks off Iraqi coast

Director-General of Maritime Affairs of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, Nader Pasandeh, said the Iranian commercial vessel "Behbahan", carrying 850 tons of ceramic, sank off the Iraqi port of Umm Qasr in the early hours of Friday.

He noted that four of the seven crew members were rescued, one has died and two are still missing.

The status of any others on board is still unclear as the Iranian and Iraqi rescue teams continue to search for the other people who were on board.

Further details will be published later.

