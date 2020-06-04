Iran records 3,574 new COVID-19 cases

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Thursday, saying that COVID-19 has infected 164,270 people and claimed 8,071 lives in Iran.

Some 2,569 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 127,485 people have recovered, he added.

According to Jahanpour, so far, 1,019,362 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases.

Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, and Kordestan are in critical conditions, he added.

According to the latest reports on Friday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 6,591,144, and 388,353 have lost their lives, while 3,183,582 people have recovered.

