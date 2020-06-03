Ghalibaf outlines four approaches for Parliament’s efficiency

In a tweet on Tuesday, he reiterated that the aforementioned four elements should be taken into serious consideration for having an efficient Parliament.

Ghalibaf wrote, “the plan of transparency of votes of legislators, which is one of the initial and preliminary steps in the sector of transparency of decision-making processes in the Parliament, was put atop agenda of members of Parliament today.”

Earlier, he had put forward the abovementioned four approaches of ‘transparency, ‘smartening’, ‘efficiency’ and ‘popularization’ in the transformation of Parliament and prerequisite for having an efficient Parliament.

