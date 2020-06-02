Western governments keep silence on crackdown of protests in US: Foreign Ministry

Iran Foreign Ministry in reaction to the protest rallies in the US due to the death of an American black man George Floyd by the US police wrote, “Despite cruel murder of another black man & days of brutal suppression of protests in the US, Western govs keep silence, & forget their Human Rights fever."

“Imagine their reaction if it was in a non-Western country. (No, this is not "whataboutism", but just a mere fact-recounting),” it added.

Following the tragic death of an American black man on May 25, 2020, due to the violence of a white Minneapolis police officer, thousands of people have hit the streets across the US to protest against this behavior of the American police.

Rallies have turned violent in some cities, where the police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets against the demonstrators.

These protests came after disturbing footage surfaced online showing the police officer, Derek Chauvin, choking unarmed George Floyd to death after forcing him to the ground and pinning him down with his knee.

