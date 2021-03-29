Iran calls for justice in dealing with protests in UK

"Iran hopes that the claimers on human rights will seriously deal with the brutal crackdown on the protesters by UK police in Bristol," the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh said on Sunday evening in response to a question on the Iranian government's stance on the recent incident in Bristol, UK.

"We have always witnessed the meddlesome remarks by the British officials on how to deal with protesters by police in other countries, but this time it is their turn to show how much they really care about the fundamental rights of their own people and the violent force by the police," Khatibzadeh added.

Protests against a new policing bill turned violent, in Bristol, southwest England. Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police during a “Kill the Bill” rally in Bristol on Friday night. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, attacked Bristol protesters in strong terms following a third night of clashes.

