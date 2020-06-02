US should be tried in intl. courts for human rights violation: Judiciary Chief

Speaking in a local event at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Tuesday, Raeisi said that US police’s dealing with George Floyd indicated the mask-less face of America. “People of the world should see Americans’ behavior towards their own citizens; this is why Imam Khomeini protested against Arrogance, especially America …; people should see the true face of Arrogance.”

The remarks come as protests have erupted across the US after the brutal murder of an African American, George Floyd, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi pointed to the violation of human rights in America. “Hundred thousand people died due to mismanagement of the American officials. Basic human rights are being violated in America but lawyers who claim to support human rights don’t say a word. Today, the US should be tried in international courts for violating human rights.”

MAH/ 4939970