Foundation of US false democracy undermined in recent protests: spox

Referring to the racist behavior of the US President and the inhumane violence of the US police against their citizens Shekarchi said “Contrary to its false human rights rhetoric, the arrogant US government has increasingly shown its inhumane image in the face of protests, and by resorting to the most violent methods has undermined the foundations of its false democracy.”

“The US arrogant regime is witnessing widespread unrest in the country these days and due to their interventionist policies, they are the source of many anomalies in the region and the world,” he noted.

“False reports regarding the death of a number of Afghan immigrants on the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its connection with the border guards are examples of these lies which aim at undermining friendly relations between Iran and Afghanistan,” the spokesperson added.

Shekarchi further maintained that imposing sanctions on a number of law enforcement officials and commanders, including the Minister of the Interior and the Commander of the Police Force has no influence on the will of the Iranians to counter the arrogance and hegemony of the United States.

